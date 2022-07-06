Investment atmosphere favourable in Andhra Pradesh, says Gudivada

‘Opposition spoiling brand image of State with malicious propaganda’

Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath has said the government has created a favourable environment for companies to invest, and slammed the Opposition for trying to spoil the brand image of the State with its “malicious propaganda.”

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Amarnath said Andhra Pradesh topped the Business Reform Action Plan-2020 Rankings in the Ease-of-Doing Business (EoDB), where the Centre had given the ranking after carefully examining all aspects and taking feedback from the industrialists.

He said that TDP leaders couldn’t digest the good news, and thus resorted to cheap politics by falsely accusing the government.

The previous government had only shown “fake MOUs and graphics” to bluff people and betrayed the youth in the name of creating four lakh jobs.

He recalled that four Partnership Summits were conducted during the TDP term with “zero output” and high promotions.

Many companies were looking at Andhra Pradesh and coming forward to invest, as the government was providing all facilities and extending full support, he said.