Investigation sought into the role of police in man’s death

A private employee, Mora Gurava Reddy (27), who died under suspicious circumstances in July last year, was in the custody of the Krishnalanka police when his death occurred and he had not committed suicide, claimed his parents M. Rami Reddy and Ramanamma.

A complaint was lodged against Gurava Reddy, a resident of Patchameda Bazar in Krishnalanka, by his wife Gayatri, who consumed some toilet cleaner alleging torture. “On July 1, police picked up Gurava Reddy along with us and detained all of us in the Krishnalanka station. On the next day, they freed us but our son was missing from the police station,” alleged Ramanamma.

On July 2 evening, the Government Railway Police found Gurava Reddy’s body on the tracks and alerted the Krishnalanka police.

“When we questioned then circle inspector Chandrashekar about the disappearance of our son from the police station, he alleged that we were behind our son’s death and threatened to file case against us,” Mr. Rami Reddy alleged.

“My son disappeared from the Krishnalanka police station, but police booked a ‘man missing’ case. Later, they registered a case under Section 174 CrPc and then altered it to Section 306 IPC, which was completely false,” Gurava Reddy’s mother alleged.

The police arrested Gayatri, her parents Anuradha and Someswara Rao and brother Sudheer in the case.

However, Gurava Reddy’s parents alleged that Gayatri’s boyfriend, Karthik, was also involved in the matter.

“Without registering any case, the Krishnalanka police detained Gurava Reddy and other family members. Police tortured my son in front of us and used abusive language on us. Then CI Chandrashekar was responsible for the death of my son,” alleged Ramanamma.