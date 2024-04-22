Investigation launched into ‘attempt to murder’ Jagan

April 22, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Director-General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Monday said that an inquiry has been ordered into the “attempt-to-murder” case, wherein Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured on his forehead after a stone was hurled towards him during an election campaign here on April 13.

He said the NTR Commissionerate of Police has been directed to submit the security plan made for the Chief Minister during the election campaign and details of the police officers, spotters, rope party personnel as well as SIB, Intelligence, law-and-order and the Special Branch police personnel deputed at the meeting place, the DGP said.

The police are investigating why the accused, Vemula Satish Kumar, resorted to the attack; who was behind the conspiracy; whom he met after the incident, why the police failed to prevent the attack and other issues, Mr. Rajendranath said.

“We observed some shortcomings on security during the recent road shows of the Chief Minister. Once we get the inquiry report, action will be taken against the negligent police officers,” the DGP said.

NTR Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata said a detailed report on the case, arrest of the accused, suspects questioned and the progress of the investigation will be submitted to the the Election Commission of India and the court. “A Special Investigation Team is probing the case further,” he added.

Mr. Satish Kumar, a resident of Vaddera Colony, allegedly hurled a sharp stone at Mr. Jagan while the Chief Minister was participating in ‘Memantha Siddham’ meeting at Dhabakotlu Centre in Ajitsingh Nagar in Vijayawada on April 13.

