Investigation into murder of five-year-old girl stepped up

The visit of Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddi Padma to console the parents of five-year-old daughter who was found murdered outside a marriage hall on the outskirts of Madanapalle on Thursday night and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s directive to the police to expedite the probe have rendered more importance and attention to the case, say the police.

Based on a sketch released on Saturday night, the Pedda Tippa Samudram (PTM) police of Madanapalle rural circle picked up a 22-year-old youth on Sunday.

However, after interrogation, the police had let him off, confirming that he was not the suspect. Sub-Inspector Venkateswara Rao The Hindu: “Seeing the suspect’s sketch, a youth with similar features, was picked up from nearby colony this morning (of Sunday). But the suspect in the video footage is older than the one we have picked up. So we have let him off, later.” said that the mistaken youth was an accused in a case of molesting a girl.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy SP (Madanapalle) Ravimanohar Achari denied speculations about the investigation, and also a section of reports in the social media. He said: “So far we have not received the postmortem report. We have not taken anybody into custody so far.”

Circle-Inspector Ashok Kumar told the media that the accused in all probability seemed to be from a neighbouring state, and hoped that the case would come to a tangible end soon.

On November 7, the girl and the parents, from B.Kothakota mandal, were attending a marriage reception at Angallu in Kurabalakota mandal, 10 km from Madanapalle. Around 11.00 p.m., the couple found their 5-year-old daughter missing. The CC camera footage reportedly showed an unidentified man luring the child, taking selfie with her and taking her out. After a six-hour long search, the police found the girl’s body with abrasions, outside the marriage hall.