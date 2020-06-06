Andhra Pradesh

INTUC seeks aid to migrant workers

‘They suffered income loss during the lockdown period’

INTUC State vice-president Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao on Saturday urged the Centre to give ₹10,000 per month per migrant worker to meet the loss of income suffered by them during the lockdown period.

In a release, he said most of the migrant workers were not in a position to go to their native places for want of money. Stating that their family members were in dire straits, he said as their employers had failed to come to their rescue in response to the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government should give them monthly financial aid of ₹10,000.

He said during the lockdown, all the construction works at Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project, project work at INS Varsha and other projects were hit hard as migrant workers returned to their native places.

