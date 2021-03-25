INTUC appeals to CM for regularising 27,150 contract workers in the State power utilities

VIJAYAWADA:

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) president G. Sanjeeva Reddy appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to form a committee to evolve a scheme for regularisation of 27,150 contract workers in the State power utilities or study the system of absorption of contract labourers adopted by the Telangana government.

Mr. Reddy said in a memorandum which he submitted to the Chief Minister on Wednesday evening that the contract workers have been serving the power utilities for the last 10 to 20 years with the fond hope of regularisation but it remained a distant dream.

He also highlighted the need to make direct payment of salaries to the workers instead of routing the money through their contractors, and to ensure that they got equal pay for equal work.

Mr. Reddy requested the CM to extend the pension scheme to all those recruited between February 1, 1999 and August 31, 2004 and to release the instalments of DA/DR due on January 1 and July 1 of 2020 and January 1, 2021. In all, the AP power utilities have 31,000 employees and 26,473 pensioners / family pensioners, the INTUC leader added.