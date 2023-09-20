ADVERTISEMENT

Introduction of Women’s Reservation Bill is historic, say BJP leaders

September 20, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

BJP activists celebrating introduction of Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament, at Surya Mahal Junction in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

Srikakulam BJP district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao, State Executive Committee member Attada Ravi Babji and other party leaders on Wednesday said that the introduction of Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament was historic and it would ensure gender justice. Along with BJP women leaders Sevvana Umamaheswari and G. Bhagya Lakshmi, they organised a rally and victory procession at Surya Mahal Junction of Srikkaulam on Wednesday evening. Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that only Narendra Modi government had taken steps sincerely for the Women’s Reservation Bill which was not passed during the UPA government.

