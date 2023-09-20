Introduction of Women’s Reservation Bill is historic, say BJP leaders

September 20, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam BJP district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao, State Executive Committee member Attada Ravi Babji and other party leaders on Wednesday said that the introduction of Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament was historic and it would ensure gender justice. Along with BJP women leaders Sevvana Umamaheswari and G. Bhagya Lakshmi, they organised a rally and victory procession at Surya Mahal Junction of Srikkaulam on Wednesday evening. Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that only Narendra Modi government had taken steps sincerely for the Women’s Reservation Bill which was not passed during the UPA government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.