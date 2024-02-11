‘Introduce lessons on Koya, Konda Reddi cultural diversity in school textbooks’

February 11, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHINTOOR (ASR DT)

The tribal elders and teaching fraternity on Sunday have demanded the Andhra Pradesh State government to include lessons on culture and language of the tribes of Godavari agency in the school-level academic textbooks.

Addressing the gathering at the 5th national tribal dance festival here, Shyamala Subbayya of Koya tribe said, “The tribes of Godavari region are not being taught about their culture and language in the schools. They are being taught the lessons about other tribes. The lessons should be included in the school textbooks to help the students to understand their cultural diversity”.

Mr. Subbayya has also demanded the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Chintoor) to allow the students to attend the school in their traditional attire once a week or month. The Adivasi Samkshema Parishad (ASP) conducted the festival, titled as ‘Rela Pandoom’, on the banks of river Sabari.

Reacting to the appeals by the Koyas, ITDA-Chintoor Project Officer Kavuri Chaitanya has assured to adopt new policy on the school uniform in the Chintoor agency. “All the schools will celebrate the cultural diversity of the respective tribes (Koya and Konda Reddi) once in every three months and students would be asked to attend the school in their traditional attire during the celebrations.“

Bonda’s performance enthral crowds

On Saturday late night, the traditional dance performances by Bonda tribe of Odisha’s Khairput (Malkangiri), Dhuruva tribe of Chhattisgarh enthralled the spectators. The Bonda’s attire and traditional jewellery stole the hearts of the local tribes.

Addressing the gathering at the closing ceremony of the festival, Adivasi Samkshema Parishad (ASP) President Sunnam Venkata Ramana said that the ASP was gearing up to release a series of audio songs of the tribes of Andhra Pradesh. The curtains of the three-day festival were drawn on Sunday with various performances by the Konda Reddis and Koyas.

