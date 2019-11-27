Intra-party squabbles reach a flashpoint in Kadapa TDP

The two-day district review meeting ended on an sour note for the TDP on Wednesday with the intra-party squabbles reaching a flashpoint and landing the office-bearers in trouble.

As the TDP had suffered a humiliating defeat in all the 10 constituencies in the district in the elections, the rival groups in every constituency accused each other of being responsible for the rout.

On the inaugural day on Tuesday, Konda Subbaiah, a resident of Sivanandapuram in the city and party’s in-charge for the 15th ward, raised a banner of revolt against district president R. Srinivasa Reddy.

Even as party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was seated on the dais, Mr. Srinivasa Reddy’s loyalists allegedly manhandled Mr. Subbaiah, as the latter blamed him for the party’s defeat.

Police complaint

Later, Mr. Subbaiah, who is a Dalit leader, accompanied by his followers, rushed to the RIMS Police Station and filed a complaint under the SC/ST Atrocities Act against Mr. Srinivasa Reddy and eight others.

Several other leaders also accused the leadership of having accorded importance only to Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh and former Minister C. Adinarayana Reddy, who had subsequently “dumped the party’ to join the BJP.

‘True workers ignored’

Leaders from all the constituencies complained that the party had failed to recognise “true workers.” A few of them questioned Mr. Naidu as to why membership enrolment had not been taken up in the district.

The leadership lost focus on the agenda due to the unexpected turn of events. More than the issues that had led to the party’s defeat at the hustings, the review meeting dwelt excessively on the retaliatory attacks by ruling party leaders on the TDP cadres and the measures required to stand by them at at this crucial hour.

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy said that Mr. Naidu’s visit had boosted the confidence of the cadres.

“Mr. Naidu has admitted that he has lost touch with the cadres and owned up responsibility for the party’s defeat. With this morale booster, we will surge ahead and face the local body elections,” he told The Hindu. He, however, brushed aside the police complaint as a “trivial issue.”

Mr. Naidu wound up his two-day tour by calling on former APSRTC zonal chairman Redyam Venkatasubba Reddy in the Kadapa Central Jail and consoling the family members of former Rajampet MLA Pasupuleti Brahmaiah, who passed away recently.