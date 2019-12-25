Interviews for posts of Assistant Public Prosecutors to be held from Jan. 3 to 5

Following the exams conducted for the recruitment of 50 Assistant Public Prosecutors, the State Level Police Recruitment Board shortlisted 495 candidates for interviews out of a total of 1,981 candidates who appeared for the examination.

Out of the 495 candidates, interviews will be called in the ratio of 1:2 from the merit list of different categories. The list of candidates shortlisted for the interviews has been published on www.slprb.gov.in along with date and venue. The interviews would be held at the office of the Director General of Police in Mangalagiri from January 3 to 5.