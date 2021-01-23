Interviews for lecturerposts: candidates’ listput on APPSC website

VIJAYAWADA

23 January 2021 00:06 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has displayed on its website https://psc.ap.in the list of candidates provisionally selected for verification of original certificates and oral test (interviews) for the post of lecturers in government degree colleges in the AP Collegiate Education Service and to the post of lecturers in government polytechnic colleges in AP Technical Education Service.

The verification of original certificates followed by oral test (interviews) will be held at the commission office opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Complex in Vijayawada. The commission will announce separately the schedule of the interviews.

The individual memorandum to the candidates will be dispatched and the candidates can download the interview check list, attestation forms and other relevant documents from the commission’s website for submission at the time of certificate verification.

The commission has also invited applications from officers of the All India Services and State Services working in Andhra Pradesh for half-yearly examinations, language tests and other tests scheduled to be held from March 16 to 19.

The last date for receipt of applications is February 20. The application form and other details can be downloaded from the commission’s website.