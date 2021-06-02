Andhra Pradesh

Interviews for Group-I candidates from June 17

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has scheduled the interviews for the short-listed candidates of Group-I Services from June 17.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Commission secretary said the interviews would be held from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on all working days (Monday to Friday) at the Commission’s office in Vijayawada.

The certificate verification process would be held on the same day and the registered numbers of the scheduled candidates would be hosted on the Commission’s website https://www.psc.ap.gov.in.

Individual memos would be sent to each candidate, detailing the interview schedule and the date on which their medical examination is scheduled, through e-mail, mobile (WhatsApp, text message), speed post/courier and also hosted in the Commission website.

On receipt of the memo, candidates should acknowledge the same through the web link provided by the Commission, the statement added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2021 2:36:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/interviews-for-group-i-candidates-from-june-17/article34702954.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY