Interviews for all APPSC exams done away with as part of reforms

The government on Saturday issued an order for dispensing with interviews for Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) examinations under all categories including Group-I Services for the recruitments notified hereafter.

This is to maintain utmost transparency and to ensure complete trust of the competing candidates in the entire selection process, according to G.O Ms.No.58 issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das.

The order is in pursuance of a recommendation by the APPSC to do away with the interviews, which had been decided in it’s review meeting on reforms in the conduct of examinations, held on October 18, 2019. The scheme and syllabi for recruitment by APPSC for various posts and the posts for which interviews are required, were enunciated through G.O. Ms.No.103 dated February 3, 1967.

The government had, vide G.O.Ms. No. 420 dated July 22, 2011, announced the abolition of interviews for all posts except for State Services and for those posts which are executive in nature and where articulation skills and public interface are required.

Through separate G.O.s issued in 2016 and 2017, the APPSC had prescribed interviews for more posts. Subsequently, the APPSC recommended that interviews be done away with in respect of all future recruitments.