Interview schedule for lecturer posts

VIJAYAWADA

13 February 2021 00:33 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has displayed on its website https://psc.ap.gov.in the schedule for verification of original certificates and oral test (Interview) along with call letter (Memo), check list, attestation form, non-creamy layer certificate and other relevant material for provisionally qualified candidates to the post of lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges in A.P. Technical Education Service (General Recruitment).

