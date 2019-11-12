Intervene to solve sand issue, Pawan urges Governor

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and submitted a memorandum highlighting the issues cropped up in the wake of new sand policy introduced by the YSRCP government.
In the memorandum, he pointed out that about 35 lakh building workers were deprived of livelihood due to the sand scarcity during the past several weeks. He listed 18 reasons that led to the sand crisis in the State and also made 18 suggestions and recommendations to ease the situation.
There was no response from the State government to the ‘long march’ by the Jana Sena Party and protests by other parties on the plight of construction workers in the State, he said.
Mr. Pawan Kalyan along with JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar and other leaders appealed to the Governor to intervene and direct the State government to respond to the situation.
