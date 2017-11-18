Internship scheme to enhance digital literacy

In its endeavour to enhance the digital literacy rate across the State, the State government in association with Internshala has launched a special initiative called AP Janmabhoomi to provide internship opportunity to 1,000 graduates and college students for a social cause. The interns will impart digital literacy to the teachers of government schools.

The programme which will kick-start from November 25 will cover government schools in the regions of Guntur, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, East Godavari, Prakasam and Vijayawada.

“Under this initiative, over 1,500 government schools have been already digitized with help from NRI contribution. Now, to ensure that digital classrooms are effectively used to teach students, the interns will be selected to impart digital literacy to teachers in these schools,” Jayaram Komati, AP’s special representative to North America, AP Janmabhoomi, said.

The interns would have to impart 30 hours of training to the government school teachers in a month while handholding them throughout their digital literacy journey, he added.

The programme has already received an overwhelming response from the student community with 900 registrations across AP including 300 from Visakhapatnam alone in the last three days. “Our aim is to eventually expand the initiative across the 110 municipalities in AP and bring about a digital transformation in school education. Visakhapatnam alone has over 300 GVMC schools and will be one of our major hubs in the programme,” Kanna Babu, commissioner and director of Municipal Administration, told The Hindu.

Merit certificate

Top performers will receive the certificate of merit from the Minister’s office or the Principal Secretary of the State. All interns will receive certificate from the government and a letter of recommendation.

Founded in 2010, Internshala offers over four lakh internships every year. Over 2.5 million students and 70,000 organisations use the platform.

“Internshala’s mission is to connect the students and graduates with meaningful opportunities to help them in their career. But, through this association, we are helping them connect with a social cause as well. This is a very exciting chance for the students to intern directly with a State government while making a difference in society,” said Sarvesh Agrawal, founder and CEO, Internshala. The interested may log in to www.apjanmabhoomi.org before November 24.