International Yoga Day: spirited celebrations held across Rayalaseema districts

The Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh commemorated International Yoga Day with immense enthusiasm, drawing a diverse crowd of participants.

In Anantapur, the event saw the presence of District Collector V. Vinod Kumar and Superintendent of Police (SP) Gauthami Sali as chief guests. The celebration was jointly organised by the local AYUSH department and district police, featuring demonstrations of various asanas by the participants. Notable attendees included ZP chairman Girijamma, ZP CEO Mykhome Nidiya Devi, Municipal Commissioner Megha Swaroop, senior officials from the revenue and police departments, as well as members of NGOs.

Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana initiated a Yoga Day rally that moved through the city’s main junction, he emphasised the holistic benefits of the practice for mental and physical wellbeing. The District Legal Services Authority and the district court staff also observed Yoga Day.

Kurnool

In Kurnool, MP Bastipati Nagaraju launched the celebrations at the outdoor stadium, joined by senior district officials and members of Yoga associations. He highlighted the historical significance of Yoga in imparting wisdom to humanity, asserting that India is a global leader in physical and mental discipline. He stressed that Yoga is not just about meditation, but also a transformative force for individual health.

Annamayya

In Annamayya district, International Yoga Day was marked at the Zilla Parishad High School in Ramasamudram mandal headquarters, where students performed asanas and received guidance on the practice of pranayama.

Chittoor

In Chittoor, Superintendent of Police (SP) V.N. Manikanta Chandolu participated in an event at the PVKN Government College grounds.

He emphasised that regular Yoga practice can help mitigate diseases and improve physical and mental well-being, particularly for individuals in high-stress professions like the police force.