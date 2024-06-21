GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

International Yoga Day: spirited celebrations held across Rayalaseema districts

Regular practice can help mitigate diseases and improve physical and mental well-being, emphasises Chittoor SP Manikanta Chandolu; Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana takes out a rally

Published - June 21, 2024 08:30 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Chittoor SP Manikanta Chandolu seen participating in the 10th International Yoga Day celebration at PVKN Government College grounds on Friday.

Chittoor SP Manikanta Chandolu seen participating in the 10th International Yoga Day celebration at PVKN Government College grounds on Friday.

The Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh commemorated International Yoga Day with immense enthusiasm, drawing a diverse crowd of participants.

In Anantapur, the event saw the presence of District Collector V. Vinod Kumar and Superintendent of Police (SP) Gauthami Sali as chief guests. The celebration was jointly organised by the local AYUSH department and district police, featuring demonstrations of various asanas by the participants. Notable attendees included ZP chairman Girijamma, ZP CEO Mykhome Nidiya Devi, Municipal Commissioner Megha Swaroop, senior officials from the revenue and police departments, as well as members of NGOs.

Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana initiated a Yoga Day rally that moved through the city’s main junction, he emphasised the holistic benefits of the practice for mental and physical wellbeing. The District Legal Services Authority and the district court staff also observed Yoga Day.

Kurnool

In Kurnool, MP Bastipati Nagaraju launched the celebrations at the outdoor stadium, joined by senior district officials and members of Yoga associations. He highlighted the historical significance of Yoga in imparting wisdom to humanity, asserting that India is a global leader in physical and mental discipline. He stressed that Yoga is not just about meditation, but also a transformative force for individual health.

Kurnool MP B. Nagaraju seen participating in the celebrations.

Kurnool MP B. Nagaraju seen participating in the celebrations. | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

A girl performing Yoga postures at the celebrations in Kurnool on Friday.

A girl performing Yoga postures at the celebrations in Kurnool on Friday. | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

Annamayya

In Annamayya district, International Yoga Day was marked at the Zilla Parishad High School in Ramasamudram mandal headquarters, where students performed asanas and received guidance on the practice of pranayama.

Chittoor

In Chittoor, Superintendent of Police (SP) V.N. Manikanta Chandolu participated in an event at the PVKN Government College grounds.

He emphasised that regular Yoga practice can help mitigate diseases and improve physical and mental well-being, particularly for individuals in high-stress professions like the police force.

Related Topics

Rayalaseema / Anantapur / Kurnool / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.