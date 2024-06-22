International Yoga Day celebrated across Vijayawada

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vijay Kumar congratulated 299 students of Nuzvid IIIT for winning prizes in international yoga competitions.

Participating in the Tenth International Yoga Day celebrations on the RGUKT campus at Nuzvid on Friday, he said yoga will help the students maintain good health and provide them relief from stress.

Yoga is a regular subject for all students on the campus, the staff said.

Women Director and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Director K. Vetri Selvi, Joint Director ICDS B. Manoranjani, Project Director G. Umadevi, Child Development Project Officer G. Mangamma and other officers participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations at the WD&CW office.

Yoga master Santosh performed yoga asanas with the Anganwadi supervisers, workers and staff. The officers advised the women staff to make it a habit of practising yoga every day for good health.

Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, Collector D.K. Balaji and Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi participated in the Yoga Day celebrations at Police Parade Grounds in Machilipatnam.

The Minister asked the police officers and staff to make yoga a part of their life to maintain good fitness. Mr. Balaji said that yoga will keep the minds fresh and asked all the employees to practise yoga every day.

The Minister, Collector and the SP handed over medals and certificates to 1,540 children whose collective yoga performance earned them an entry in the International Book of World Records.

Students of Maris Stella College and NCC 8 Andhra Naval Unit practised yoga at Krishnaveni Ghat and at Ambedkar Smriti Vanam. Yoga connects mind, body and soul and eases mental stress and cures many diseases, said Captain R. Srinivas Rao, Commanding Officer.

Sub Lt. Swapna of Maris Stella College, NCC staff Venkata Ramana, Rana, Rajshekhar and students of various institutions were among those who practised yoga.

South Central Railway (SCR) celebrated International Yoga Day across the division. A special yoga event was organised at Railway Function Hall in Vijayawada. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil, Additional DRM (Infrastructure) P.E. Edwin and Additional DRM (Operations) Srinivasa Rao Konda participated in the celebrations. More than 400 officers and staff from various departments of the Division participated in the celebrations.

