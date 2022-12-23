ADVERTISEMENT

International vaccination centre to be opened at SMC in Vijayawada

December 23, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Yellow fever vaccine will be made available initially, says official

Tharun Boda

The Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department will inaugurate an International Vaccination Centre on the premises of Government General Hospital, Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada on Saturday, December 24.

H&FW Commissioner J. Nivas, in a release, said that all the arrangements for the inauguration of the vaccination centre were made. He said vaccination against yellow fever would be available at the centre and those who required it could make an appointment and visit the centre. More vaccines needed for international travel would be made available at the centre later, he said.

Mr. Nivas said that vaccination against yellow fever was necessary for people who planned to visit countries in Central Africa and South America. The vaccine was mandatory for people who returned from the said countries to India and Andhra Pradesh in particular.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said one could make an appointment by sending one’s passport and other details to yfvcsmcggh@gmail.com or 8978633599 on WhatsApp and appointments were usually given for vaccination on Tuesdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US