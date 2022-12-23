International vaccination centre to be opened at SMC in Vijayawada

December 23, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department will inaugurate an International Vaccination Centre on the premises of Government General Hospital, Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada on Saturday, December 24.

H&FW Commissioner J. Nivas, in a release, said that all the arrangements for the inauguration of the vaccination centre were made. He said vaccination against yellow fever would be available at the centre and those who required it could make an appointment and visit the centre. More vaccines needed for international travel would be made available at the centre later, he said.

Mr. Nivas said that vaccination against yellow fever was necessary for people who planned to visit countries in Central Africa and South America. The vaccine was mandatory for people who returned from the said countries to India and Andhra Pradesh in particular.

He said one could make an appointment by sending one’s passport and other details to yfvcsmcggh@gmail.com or 8978633599 on WhatsApp and appointments were usually given for vaccination on Tuesdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.