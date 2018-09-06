International tsunami drill held across A.P.

more-in

Officers and staff of the AP-State Disaster Management Authority (AP-SDMA), the National and the State Disaster Response Forces, the Fire Services and the Police Departments, the Navy and the Air Force took part in the international tsunami mock drill across the State on Wednesday.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) disseminated warnings and the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) at the SDMA alerted the line departments in nine districts under the guidance of disaster management commissioner M.V. Seshagiri Babu from the SDMA office at Kunchanapalli in Guntur district.

The officers concerned in the districts took steps (standard operating procedures) to mitigate the loss to property and save lives from the tsunami expected to strike the coast between 11.14 a.m. and 11.32 a.m. about two hours after it was triggered by an earthquake of 9.3 magnitude on the Richter scale that struck the Sumatra islands in Indonesia.

Later, Mr. Babu explained the A.P. Critical Operations Strategic Management and Incident Command (AP-COSMIC), which would have the control rooms of all line departments and State, district and 64 mandal-level emergency operations centres connected real-time.

The AP-COSMIC is going to be an integrated platform intended to initiate disaster mitigation measures in specified timeframe. This facility is scheduled to be inaugurated in October.