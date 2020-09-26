International rice smuggling racket busted in Prakasam

PDS grains worth over ₹1 crore seized in simultaneous raids

Prakasam police busted an international rice smuggling racket with the arrest of 31 persons across the district, and seized rice worth over ₹1.08 crore on Saturday.

Addressing the media, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said that the rice meant for the poor under the Public Distribution System (PDS) had been mobilised in a big way by a network of brokers at a price of ₹12 per kg and polished in rice mills. The rice was then exported by them at a rate of around ₹20 per kg to Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai and African countries through the ports of Chennai, Krishnapatnam in Nellore district and Jawaharlal Nehru Port near Panvel in Maharashtra.

A part of the procured rice was also sold at ₹36 per kg in the open market, he said at the end of coordinated raids at 162 PDS rice stock points in the district by police personnel amid heavy rains. The accused included 15 rice brokers and eight exporters.

The scam came to light when the Inkollu police seized 1,860 bags of PDS rice during a raid on a rice mill at Valaparla village, near Martur on Friday. Police registered 16 cases against the offenders. More raids would be conducted to bring to book more persons involved in the scam, the SP said.