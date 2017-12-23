International red sanders smuggler among 9 arrested

A vegetable vendor-turned-international red sanders smuggler Subhan Riaz Basha and four inter-State red sanders smugglers were among nine smugglers arrested by police in three different areas in Kadapa district on Friday.

Fifty-nine red sanders logs weighing 1,042 kg, two transport vehicles, three cars and nine mobile phones, worth ₹1.50 crore were seized from them, Kadapa Superintendent of Police Attadda Babujee told the media in Kadapa police parade grounds.

They were arrested at Amagampalli checkpost in B. Kodur mandal, Neelapuram crossroads on Giddalur road in Kalasapadu mandal and Andhra Kesari road in Proddatur, the SP said.

Subhan Riaz Pasha, 48, and Nayaz Khan, 38, both from Kolar in Karnataka, Vellayan Mani, 40, of Vellore in Tamil Nadu and Iragamreddy Nagadastagiri Reddy, 29, of Proddatur, who were inter-State smugglers, and local smugglers Saddalapalli Abdul Khadeer, 39 and Kalakada Siddha Reddy, 43, of Rayachoti, Katari Chinna Veeraiah, 45, Kancherla Ramachandra Reddy, 46 and Akumalla Chandraiah, 28, of Proddatur were arrested, Mr. Babujee said.

The SP commended Assistant SP of Pulivendula Krishna Rao, Mydukur DSP B.R. Srinivasulu, Proddatur DSP K. Srinivasa Rao, circle inspectors S. Padmanabhan and U. Sadasivaiah and sub-inspectors Hema Kumar, Konda Reddy, Nagamurali, Venkataramana, G. Madduleti, Madhu Malleswara Reddy and staff for apprehending the smugglers.