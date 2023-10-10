International recognition for two Andhra Loyola College professors

October 10, 2023 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Two professors from Andhra Loyola College (ALC) in Vijayawada have been featured in the Stanford University’s list of top 2% scientists worldwide.

The recognition for the researchers, N. Veeraiah and M.C. Rao, is based on the assessment of papers published by them, a release from the college stated. Principal Fr. Kishore said that the inclusion of their professors’ names in the list, alongside prestigious institutions like IIMs and IITs, is a significant honour for the college.

Correspondent Fr. Sahaya Raj said this recognition not only highlights the individual achievements of these professors but also showcases the quality of research and academic excellence undertaken in ALC. Such achievements inspire both students and educators, demonstrating that excellence in research and academia can be pursued and achieved in diverse educational settings, he added.