ADVERTISEMENT

Nellore neurologist chosen for prestigious Palatucci Advocacy Leadership Forum

August 13, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - NELLORE

S Murali
S. Murali

Noted neurologist from Nellore, Bindu Menon has been chosen for prestigious Palatucci Advocacy Leadership Forum of the American Academy of Neurology.

Dr. Bindu Menon, Professor and Head of the Department of Neurology, Apollo Specialty Hospitals, here was one of the two international neurologists from among the 30 chosen for the forum, a hospital release said here on Sunday. Only eight neurologists from India till now had been selected for the forum.

This leadership forum meeting was held in San Diego, California, USA between August 3 and 7 for neurologists for advocacy in neurology and for patients.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Bindu Menon, a London-returned neurologist, has undertaken several innovative projects through her foundation, including ‘Neurology on Wheels’‘ to spread awareness among the rural folks on epilepsy, brain stroke and other neurological disorders and offered a variety of support services for persons with epilepsy (PWE) as superstitious beliefs and social stigma continued. Only last month, she has been elevated to the post of secretary general of the Indian Epilepsy Association, the top professional body in the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US