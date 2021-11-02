International recognition for ANU professor

N. Veeraiah has featured in top 2% ranks of scientists announced by Stanford University

Acharya Nagarjuna University’s physics professor(UGC-BSR Faculty Fellow) N. Veeraiah has featured in the top 2% ranks of scientists announced by Stanford University.

Among the 2,69,833 names of scientists identified as rankers in the physics and astronomy segment worldwide, Prof. Veeraiah has been ranked 3,867. Among Indian scientists, he is ranked 49th and first in Andhra Pradesh. Messages congratulating him poured in from across the State and outside.

Equipped with 40 years of research and 34 years of teaching experience, Prof. Veeraiah has published around 350 research articles in various internationally reputed journals and has handled research projects funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. He is a visiting Professor of Jan Dlugosz University, Poland and has visited several foreign Universities in Itay, Japan, Poland, Portugal, Croatia, Czech Republic, Romania, Germany on academic assignments.

From 2002 to 2018, he worked as a professor in physics at Acharya Nagarjuna University. In recognition of his outstanding research work the University Grants Commission (UGC) awarded him a BSR fellowship and he is currently working as UGC-BSR faculty fellow in Physics at ANU. The recognition by Stanford University is yet another feather in his cap.