International para sportsman Thirumalai Kumar receives ‘Sreshtha Divyangjan’ award from President of India

Thirumalai Kumar, booking supervisor in SCR, Vijayawada, has won 11 Gold, 5 Silver, 4 bronze medals in international events in swimming, athletics and archery.

December 03, 2022 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
International Para Sportsman Subbaiah Thirumalai Kumar, booking supervisor in Vijayawada railway station, receives “Sreshtha Divyangjan” National Award in Sports category for the year 2021, from President Droupadi Murmu, at New Delhi, on December 3.

International Para Sportsman Subbaiah Thirumalai Kumar, booking supervisor in Vijayawada railway station, receives “Sreshtha Divyangjan” National Award in Sports category for the year 2021, from President Droupadi Murmu, at New Delhi, on December 3. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

International para sportsman Subbaiah Thirumalai Kumar who is working as a booking supervisor in South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada, received ‘Sreshtha Divyangjan’ national award from President Droupadi Murmu at New Delhi on December 3.

Mr. Kumar has won eleven gold, five silver and four bronze medals in international events, 28 gold, seven silver and four bronze in the national events in swimming, athletic and archery events.

He is bestowed with ‘Sreshtha Divyangjan’ National Award for Individual Excellence in the Sports category for the year 2021, on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment announced these awards recently.

Subbaiah Thirumalai Kumar represented India in Asian Para Games, Common World Wealth Games, World Games. Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan congratulated Mr. Kumar for winning the national award and making the Division proud.

Additional DRMs D. Srinivasa Rao and M. Srikanth, Divisional Sports Officer Valleswara B. Thokala and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Rambabu congratulated Thirumalai Kumar on his accomplishments.

