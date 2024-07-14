International meet on nanomaterials ends at VIT-AP University

The valedictory session of a three-day international conference on advanced nanomaterials and applications (ICANA-2024), jointly organised by VIT-AP University and the University of Southern Denmark on July 13 (Saturday) brought together renowned researchers and academicians from around the globe to discuss the latest advancements and applications in nanomaterials.

Eminent speakers from India, the U.S., Japan, Denmark, South Africa, Malaysia, Abu Dhabi, The Philippines, North Cyprus and Indonesia among others shared their research work during the conference.

The participants included Yogendra Kumar Mishra, professor at the University of Southern Denmark; Shankara Radhakrishnan, professor at the University of Pretoria, South Africa; M.M. Nayak, professor at Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru; G.A. Basheed, principal scientist at Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi; Ajeet Kaushik, assistant professor at Florida Polytechnic University, the U.S.; Leo Cristobal C. Ambolode II, professor at Mindanao State University, The Philippines; Aditya Sadhanala, professor at IISc, Bengaluru; Debasis Chaira, professor at NIT-Rourkela; L. Giri Babu, senior principal scientist at CSIR-IICT-Hyderabad; Tomoya Ohno, professor at Kitami Institute of Technology, Japan; Deepak Kumar Dubey, development engineer II at First Solar Inc, the U.S.; Somnath C. Roy, professor at IIT-Madras; Vijay Raj Singh, associate professor at Central University of South Bihar, India; N. Lakshminarasimhan, senior principal scientist at CSIR-CECRI-Karaikudi; P.K. Khanna, professor at DIAT-Pune; and Pradeep G. Siddheshwar, professor at Christ University-Bengaluru.

Director of IIT-Hyderabad B.S. Murty was the chief guest at the inaugural session.

Vice-Chancellor, VIT-AP, S.V. Kota Reddy, registrar Jagadish C. Mudiganti and conference convenor Virendra Kumar Verma were among those present.