International meet on advanced nanomaterials under way at VIT-AP University

November 17, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

Scholars, scientists from 12 countries taking part in the event

P. Sujatha Varma

To bring together national and international communities of scholars, scientists and engineers from academia and industry and discuss exciting advances in the field of nanosciences and technology, the VIT-AP University’s School of Advanced Sciences, in collaboration with Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), U.S.A., is hosting a three-day international conference on Advanced Nanomaterials and Applications (ICANA 2022).

Director of CSIR- Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad (Union Ministry of Science and Technology) D. Srinivasa Reddy, at the inaugural session on Wednesday, spoke about the importance of such collaborative events, as “it would help researchers and research scholars of various disciplines to know more about the advances in nanotechnology”.

As many as 12 eminent speakers from universities across the world such as IUPUI, the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Science in New Zealand, the University of Wollongong in Australia, Universidad de Sevilla in Spain, the Korea National University of Transportation in South Korea, IIT Bombay and SCIR-IICT-India would share their knowledge and experiences with the 200 participants drawn from 12 countries.

Vice-Chancellor, VIT-AP University S.V. Kota Reddy, Registrar Jagadish C. Mudiganti, Dean of the School of Advanced Sciences Santanu Mandal, general co-chair of the conference from IUPUI, U.S.A., Mangilal Agarwal and others participated.

