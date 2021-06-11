International Level Crossing Awareness Day observed

‘Most mishaps occur due to human negligence’

Officials of South Central Railway (SCR) celebrated the ‘International Level Crossing Awareness Day’ on Thursday. They conducted awareness programmes for the public at level crossing gates.

Speaking on the occasion, railway officials said authorities have taken up the operation to remove the manned level crossings in a phased manner by providing Limited Height Subways (LHS), Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs) in the zone.

As many as 81 manned level crossings have been removed by constructing LHS, ROB and RUBs with the cooperation of the State governments, and steps are being taken to remove the remaining level crossings, the railway authorities said.

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya appealed to road users to practice safety measures at the level crossings. He asked drivers to stop, look in both directions of the level crossing (railway gates) and only then cross the gates.

“Vehicle drivers should observe the alarm, signal light and caution boards arranged at the gates to prevent mishaps,” Mr. Mallya said.

Officers and staff at the gates organised awareness programmes at various level crossings in the zone for the public in connection with ‘International Level Crossing Day’ on Thursday.

“Most of the accidents occur due to human negligence at level crossings. We appeal to the road users not to cross the tracks when the gate is closed and observe when they approach the level crossing before passing the gate,” said an officer.