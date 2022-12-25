ADVERTISEMENT

International Day of Epidemic Preparedness observed at PVP Siddhartha College

December 25, 2022 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sujatha Varma P 6049

Humans share the earth with millions of different life forms, but “we are unmindful of the needs of our co-habitants,” said Joint Director of Horticulture Department M. G. Deva Muni Reddy.

Addressing students of PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology at an awareness programme on ‘Environment Sustainability’ conducted by the Freshman Engineering Department of the college to mark the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, Mr. Reddy said humans were disturbing the entire planet to fulfil their selfish goals.

“Population boom has resulted in shrinking of resources. We need to make concerted efforts to improve the green cover around us,” he said, adding that the Government alone cannot do everything.

“People need to contribute their mite to reverse this dangerous trend wherein greenhouse gas emissions are leading to global warming,” he emphasised.

The college students effectively conveyed the theme of the conservation of natural resources and disaster management through classical, folk and tribal dance numbers and skits presented on occasion.

Principal K. Sivaji Babu, Head of the Department of Freshman Engineering M. Srilakshmi and others were present.

