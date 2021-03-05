International conference on ‘materials’

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 March 2021 00:56 IST

An international conference on ‘Molecules to Materials for Sustainability in the XXI Century’ is being organised by the chemistry department of GITAM Deemed to be University on March 8 and 9.

The conference’s organising committee remains vigilant in monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and the event is planned as a virtual event in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, organising secretary B.S.A. Andrews said on Thursday.

The purpose of the conference is to review and discuss the diverse research trajectories to different areas from a chemical perspective and to focus on the critical elements that are essential for rapid progress in material science for health, energy, environment and agriculture.

Scientists from reputed universities and research centres from all over the world, particularly from the US, France, Sweden, South Korea, Israel, and IITs, will share their research outcomes at the conference.

The organising committee has invited members of the scientific community to participate in the conference. Interested teachers, research scholars and students are advised to register through the free registration link: https://forms.gle/4Mdhvs5t7MQrpEgA7 on or before March 7.

All the registered participants will get an e-participation certificate. For inquiries, contact conveners V.D.N. Kumar Abharaju (9885144830), B. Veeraswami (9493939469), or Alice Rinky Robert (9966636325).