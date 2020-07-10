International cargo express chugs off to Bangladesh

The first international cargo express from the land of chilli chugged off on Friday, setting the pace for commercial operations across the borders. This is the first of its initiative from the division post lockdown.

Divisional Railway Manager, Guntur, Mohan Raja, and senior officials of SCR, Guntur, flagged the cargo express from Guntur. The express with 16 parcel vans and carrying capacity of 384 tonnes of chilli, chugged off from New Guntur station, heralding a new era for transportation of agri products from this region.

Guntur is the hub of exports of chillies and other spices. With an acreage of 75,000 hectares, the district is among the top chilli producing States in the country. Considering the high demand for export of chillies and other spices like turmeric, ginger, onion, cumin seeds to Bangladesh, a proposal has been made for running a Time-Tabled Parcel Cargo Express from Guntur to Benapole in Bangladesh.

General Manager, SCR, Gajanan Mallya, and the Railway Board have very proactively pursued the proposal with the Bangladesh Government and obtained the permission for running parcel cargo into Bangladesh in a very short time. Adviser (Railways), Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, Anita Barik, too has actively piloted the proposal with Bangladesh Railways.

The Guntur district has been an epicenter of production, aggregation and processing of chillies and other spices. The booming cultivation of these products is sustained with an excellent ecosystem of mirchi yard, processing centres and a chain of cold storage facilities with deep export networks.

However, the traders have been finding it difficult to move them by rail since these products are high in volume and low in density.

Now, thanks to an initiative from Mr. Mohan Raja, and the marketing team led by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, the parcel express was able to take off after the lockdown.

Growth in revenue

Guntur Division has been in the forefront in transporting essential commodities during this period of crisis. The division has achieved loading of 5.99 lakh tonnes with a revenue of ₹84.31 crore during the first quarter of 2020-21 by recording an incremental growth of 144% over the same period of last year.