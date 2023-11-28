International agricultural scientist group concludes two-day field visit in Chittoor

November 28, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (APRySS) CEO B. Rama Rao said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to adopt sustainable ways to protect and preserve the environment for future generations.

Led by the government forum for natural farming, an international team of soil and agriculture scientists from the CGIAR (Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research) visited Chittoor for two days, on Monday and Tuesday, in order to observe organic farming methods adopted by the farmers of the region.

Mr. Rao said that the State government was working hard to foster natural agriculture and about three lakh farmers in the State were already following natural farming methods. “We want to promote natural agricultural products to protect the planet and ensure food security for future generations. Naturally grown food is healthier for consumption,” he said.

“The TTD and Amul company are coming forward to buy organic agricultural products that farmers can develop economically by availing the demand for them,” he added.

The international team inspected the natural farming crops of Munemma in Charvagani Palli and Venkata Ramana in Ankireddy Palli villages near Chittoor. They were informed that as many as 29 types of vegetables were grown in the region, apart from prime horticulture crops such as mangoes and tomatoes. The team said that they intend to introduce the natural farming methods observed in Andhra Pradesh in their respective countries.

The team members from the Latin American countries were Vinday Dimonio, Maria Claudia Krypton, Shalini Ramirez, Manuel Narjas, Maria Carolina, Vatiz Rojas, Alejandra, Alejandra Vargas Madrid, Kevin Onyango, Sudarshan Malayappan, Gopal Kumar, Sylvia Vanyira, Thorai Jiguena, Marcela Beltran, Simone Siger Rivas, Arvenseli, Raxa Sok, Aurelia Manzella Ngiva, Aurelia Manzella, Ng Vanadia Bergamini, and Gulshan Boras.

