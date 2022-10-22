Intermittent showers keep firecracker sellers on tenterhooks ahead of Deepavali

Firecracker sellers get anxious after the IMD predicted that the depression over the Bay of Bengal is predicted to intensify in the next two days and could hit the sales

Students performing ‘Narakasura Vadha’ during the Deepavali celebrations held at Bhashyam School in Ongole on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

Intermittent showers ahead of Deepavali kept firecrackers sellers on tenterhooks in Ongole and other places in the Prakasam district.

While the revellers geared to organise the celebrations in a big way after a gap of two years when COVID-19 hampered social life, the depression over the Bay of Bengal, which is predicted to intensify into a deep depression and cyclone in the next two days, gave anxious moments for the business community.

With the sky remaining overcast, people rushed to shops on Kurnool road, Trunk road and other arterial roads to quickly complete the purchase of new clothes, crackers, sweets and savouries.

‘’We are hoping against hope for a dry weather in the next two days’‘, said a group of fire cracker sellers at the P.V.R.M. Boys High School grounds. Hawkers went round the city selling earthen lamps and colours for drawing attractive ‘Rangolis’.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the conditions were favourable for the setting of northeast monsoon, dampening the festive spirit. It predicted downpour in the next 36 hours.

Schools organised celebrations for students to teach them about the significance of the festival of lights. Students of Bhashyam School made merry at the ‘Narakasura Vada’ event organised on October 22 (Saturday).

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg exhorted people to opt eco-friendly firecrackers and for parents to supervise as their children burst the crackers. He also urged everyone to take necessary precautionary measures to avoid mishaps and warned of stern action against those selling crackers without license.

In case of mishaps, people could call 100 or 101 or drop a Whatsapp message on 9121102266. Information relating to illegal sale of crackers would be kept confidential, she said .