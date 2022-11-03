Intermittent showers bring cheers to ryots in south coastal Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Light to moderate rain lashed different parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh as the northeast monsoon turned vigorous on Thursday.

Steady showers in the morning left several roads in a sheet of water in among other places, T.P. Gudur, Indukurpeta, Nellore and Ongole.

Sanitary workers repaired clogged drains to ensure free flow of storm water in Ongole. Motorists struggled to drive on water-logged roads with potholes at several places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning over the region in the next 48 hours under the influence of cyclonic circulation lying over southwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhoods in lower tropospheric level.

Meanwhile, farmers prepared themselves to take up sowing operations in a big way during Rabi taking advantage of the wet spell and comfortable storage in the major reservoirs in the region including Somasila and Kandaleru in SPSR Nellore district.

The black gram crop coverage was 52% of the normal acreage of over 22,500 hectares in Prakasam district so far. The sowings have just started. The agriculture department expects the crop overage to be over 1.68 lakh hectares, including pulses in more than 91,000 hectares this season. Bengal gram, the principal pulse crop will account for a lion’s share of 60,000 hectares during this winter, said Agriculture Joint Director S. Srinivasa Rao.

T.P. Gudur recorded a maximum rainfall of 75.2 mm. Other chief amounts of rainfall registered included Indukurpeta 66.6 mm, Kodavalur 62.6 mm, Dagadarthi 56.8 mm, Vidavalur 56.2 mm, Venkatachalam 55.6 mm, Kovur 53.2 mm, Nellore 40.2 mm, Kothapatnam, 32.4 mm, Ongole 22.6 mm, Tangutur 11.4 mm and Kondepi 10.2 mm.