Intermediate student’s death: Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission member visits Penumuru

September 28, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission Gajjala Lakshmi on Thursday said that it was “not good to politicise incidents where minor girls are victims.”

Expressing anguish over the suspicious death of a 16-year-old Intermediate first-year student at Penumuru mandal, Gajjala Lakshmi spoke to the Penumuru police and asked the house officer to quickly find out the reason behind the girl’s death. The official informed the Women’s Commission member that the suspects had already been detained and were being questioned.

He said that the samples taken from the the girl’s body during the post-mortem examination had been sent to a Forensic laboratory and that they were awaiting the results.

Gajjala Lakshmi, on behalf of the Women’s Commission, said justice would be ensured to the victim’s parents and it was taken to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for government assistance. She also spoke to the district police officials in this regard.

The girl was reported missing on September 17 and her body was found under suspicious circumstances in a well near their village on September 20. The case is under investigation amidst allegations of gang rape.

