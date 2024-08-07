GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Intermediate student found dead at RGUKT

Published - August 07, 2024 09:07 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

A girl student studying second year Intermediate died reportedly by suicide on the campus of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on Wednesday. The student, a native of Chirala town in Bapatla district, was found dead in a bathroom on the campus. According to police, she had been upset recently over allegations of theft. The RK Valley police shifted the body to the Vempalle Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. (If in distress, dial ‘100’ for free counselling)

