Intermediate student ‘ends’ life in Vijayawada

November 23, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Family members allege harassment by money lenders

Rajulapudi Srinivas

An Intermediate student, T. Anuradha (17), allegedly ended his life at her residence at Bawajipeta in Satyanarayanapuram on November 22 (Tuesday). Her family members alleged that the girl resorted to the extreme step, unable to bear the torture made by the transgenders who gave a hand loan to the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the locals said that Anuradha’s parents, who run a chit fund, were not repaying the money and were harassing the depositors.

A group of transgenders had a discussion with the girl’s parents for not repaying the amount on November 22 (Tuesday). After sometime, Anuradha ended her life, the family members alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Satyanarayanapuram CI B. Bala Muralikrishna said that a case under the Section 174 CrPc (suspicious death) had been registered. The body was handed over the family members after post-mortem on Wednesday, the CI said.

Those battling suicidal thoughts can seek assistance by dialling the helpline number 100.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US