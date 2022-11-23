  1. EPaper
Intermediate student ‘ends’ life in Vijayawada

Family members allege harassment by money lenders

November 23, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas

An Intermediate student, T. Anuradha (17), allegedly ended his life at her residence at Bawajipeta in Satyanarayanapuram on November 22 (Tuesday). Her family members alleged that the girl resorted to the extreme step, unable to bear the torture made by the transgenders who gave a hand loan to the family.

However, the locals said that Anuradha’s parents, who run a chit fund, were not repaying the money and were harassing the depositors.

A group of transgenders had a discussion with the girl’s parents for not repaying the amount on November 22 (Tuesday). After sometime, Anuradha ended her life, the family members alleged.

Satyanarayanapuram CI B. Bala Muralikrishna said that a case under the Section 174 CrPc (suspicious death) had been registered. The body was handed over the family members after post-mortem on Wednesday, the CI said.

Those battling suicidal thoughts can seek assistance by dialling the helpline number 100.

