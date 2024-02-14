GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Intermediate student ‘delivers baby, throws infant into bushes’ in A.P.’s Avanigadda mandal

Police arrest the accused and register case against him under POCSO Act, and send the minor girl for medical examination; newborn will be handed over to the Women Development and Child Welfare officials, says DSP

February 14, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - AVANIGADDA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

A student studying in Intermediate delivered a female baby in Avanigadda mandal in Krishna district on February 12 and threw the newborn into the bushes, officials said here on February 14.

Local residents, upon hearing the cries of the infant, alerted the police and officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WC&CW) Department.

“The minor girl delivered the baby on February 12, threw it and left the place. We rescued and shifted the infant to the hospital. The condition of the baby is good. The girl is a first-year Intermediate student,” said a WD&CW officer.

Speaking to The Hindu, Avanigadda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P. Muralidhar said the police traced and arrested the accused who had allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl.

“A case under IPC Section 376 (Rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, has been registered against the accused,” the DSP said.

The victim was sent for medical examination and the infant would be handed over to WD&CW officials for care and protection, Mr. Muralidhar said.

