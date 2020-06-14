Intermediate student allegedly commits suicide

SRIKAKULAM

14 June 2020 23:53 IST

She failed in two subjects, say officials

Intermediate results released a couple of days ago caused mental agony among many students in Srikakulam district. The pass percentage is only 50 this time and the district could get 13th place in the State. Last time, the district got 12th place. As many as 14,634 girl students out of 27,358 passed the examination. As many as 14,380 boys out of 38,818 cleared the examinations. Dusi Swarnalatha of Indiranagar of Palakonda allegedly committed suicide after she failed in two subjects. When parents went for work in their agriculture field, she allegedly hanged herself in the house. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.

