Intermediate results released a couple of days ago caused mental agony among many students in Srikakulam district. The pass percentage is only 50 this time and the district could get 13th place in the State. Last time, the district got 12th place. As many as 14,634 girl students out of 27,358 passed the examination. As many as 14,380 boys out of 38,818 cleared the examinations. Dusi Swarnalatha of Indiranagar of Palakonda allegedly committed suicide after she failed in two subjects. When parents went for work in their agriculture field, she allegedly hanged herself in the house. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.
Intermediate student allegedly commits suicide
She failed in two subjects, say officials
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Start your 14 days trial now. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jun 14, 2020 11:55:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/intermediate-student-allegedly-commits-suicide/article31829057.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.