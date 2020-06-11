Andhra Pradesh

Intermediate results on Friday

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, B. Rajasekhar will release the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations (March 2020-both first and second year) at 4 p.m. on Friday in the city.

The results are available in the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) official website: https://bie.ap.gov.in and also in a few other websites. Students can access their results with hall ticket number and their date of birth, on Friday immediately after the official release of the results.

Subject-wise marks will be given to the first year students as grading system has been cancelled. For second year regular students, it will be subject-wise grade points as their result was declared with subject-wise grade points in the first year.

The short marks memo will be available for downloading from the “bie.ap.gov.in” website from June 15. In view of the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BIE will release the results through cloud service.

The following is the list of websites addresses where the results will be available: http://bie.ap.gov.in, http://results.bie.ap.gov.in, www.sakshieducation.com, results.eenadu.net, www.andhrajyothi.com, www.manabadi.com, www.vidyavision.com, www.schools9.com, http://examresults.ap.nic.in, www.jagranjosh.com, www.exametc.com, www.visalaandhra.com, http//telugu.news18.com, www.results.shiksha, http://results.prajasakti.com, www.examresults.net and www.indiaresults.com.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 11:54:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/intermediate-results-on-friday/article31808147.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY