Intermediate results on Friday

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, B. Rajasekhar will release the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations (March 2020-both first and second year) at 4 p.m. on Friday in the city.

The results are available in the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) official website: https://bie.ap.gov.in and also in a few other websites. Students can access their results with hall ticket number and their date of birth, on Friday immediately after the official release of the results.

Subject-wise marks will be given to the first year students as grading system has been cancelled. For second year regular students, it will be subject-wise grade points as their result was declared with subject-wise grade points in the first year.

The short marks memo will be available for downloading from the “bie.ap.gov.in” website from June 15. In view of the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BIE will release the results through cloud service.

The following is the list of websites addresses where the results will be available: http://bie.ap.gov.in, http://results.bie.ap.gov.in, www.sakshieducation.com, results.eenadu.net, www.andhrajyothi.com, www.manabadi.com, www.vidyavision.com, www.schools9.com, http://examresults.ap.nic.in, www.jagranjosh.com, www.exametc.com, www.visalaandhra.com, http//telugu.news18.com, www.results.shiksha, http://results.prajasakti.com, www.examresults.net and www.indiaresults.com.