April 11, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education will release the results of the first and second year Intermediate Public Examinations (General and Vocational) on Friday.

A statement released by the department on Thursday stated that the Intermediate Board Secretary Saurabh Gaur would release the results at 11 a.m. in the Board of Intermediate Education office at Tadapalli in Guntur district. Students can check their results by visiting the website https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in/

