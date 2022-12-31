Intermediate Public Examinations time table released

December 31, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

VIJAYAWADA

The Board of Intermediate has issued the time-table for Intermediate Public Examinations, scheduled to be held from March 15, 2023.

Intermediate first year students will write their Part-II: Second Language Paper-I exam on March 15 (Wednesday), Part-I: English Paper-I on March 17 (Friday), Part-III Mathematics Paper-I A, Botany Paper-I and Civics Paper-I on March 20 (Monday), Mathematics Paper-I B, Zoology Paper-I and History Paper-I on March 23 (Thursday) and Physics Paper-I and Economics Paper-I on March 25 (Saturday).

Students will write their exams in Chemistry Paper-I, Commerce Paper-I, Sociology Paper-I and Fine Arts and Music Paper-I on March 28 (Tuesday), Public Administration Paper-I, Logic Paper-I, Bridge Course and Mathematics Paper-I (For Bi.P.C students) on March 31 (Friday) and Modern Language Paper-I and Geography Paper-I on April 3 (Monday). The exams will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

The senior Intermediate students will write their Part-II: Second Language Paper-II on March 16 (Thursday), Part-I: English Paper-II on March 18 (Saturday), Part-III Mathematics Paper- II A, Botany Paper-II and Civics Paper-II on March 21 (Tuesday), Mathematics Paper-II B, Zoology Paper-II and History Paper-II on March 24 (Friday) and Physics Paper-II and Economics Paper-II on March 27 (Monday).

Students will write their exam in Chemistry Paper-II, Commerce Paper-II, Sociology Paper-II and Fine Arts and Music Paper-II on March 29 (Wednesday), Public Administration Paper-II, Logic Paper-II, Bridge Course and Mathematics Paper-II (For Bi.P.C students) on April 1 (Saturday) and Modern Language Paper-II and Geography Paper-II on April 4 (Tuesday). All the exams will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education M.V. Seshagiri Babu said Ethics and Human Values examination will be conducted on February 22 (Wednesday) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Environmental Education test will be on February 24 (Friday) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..

He said Practical Examinations would be conducted in two sessions, from April 15 to April 25 and from April 30 to May 10 (including Sundays) for general and vocational Intermediate courses.

The above dates are applicable to Intermediate Vocational Course Examinations also, he said.