Intermediate pass certificates ready for distribution from October 9 in Andhra Pradesh

October 07, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The certificates will be despatched to the respective colleges by the Regional Inspection Offices on October 8, says BIE Secretary Saurabh Gaur

P. Sujatha Varma

Secretary, A.P. State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), Saurabh Gaur, on October 7 (Saturday) said students who passed the Intermediate Public Examinations-2023, could collect the physical pass certificates from their respective colleges from October 9 (Monday).

In a statement, Mr. Gaur said the printing of the marks memos was completed on October 7 and the certificates would be despatched to the respective colleges by the Regional Inspection Offices on October 8.

He said the colleges that were under the jurisdiction of the RIO, Krishna district, had already distributed the certificates to the students.

Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash, formally started the distribution process at Andhra Loyola College, Sri Durga Malleswara Mahila Junior College, SRR & CVR Government Junior College and FITJEE Junior College in Vijayawada.

