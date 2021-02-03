Intermediate exams from May 5

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted the academic year, the State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has postponed the Intermediate final exams by two months, to May.
A statement released by the Board Secretary V. Ramakrishna said the exams would start on May 5 and end on May 23. First year students will write their exams from May 5 to 22 while their seniors (final year students) will appear for their exams from May 6 to 23.
The theory exams will be preceded by the exam in Ethics and Human Values, scheduled for March 24, Environment Education on March 27 and Practical examinations from March 31 to April 24.
The above dates are applicable to intermediate vocational course examination also but a separate time table will be issued for it.
Considering the disrupted academic year, the BIE has also given some relaxation to students interested in improving their academic performance. As the supplementary exams were not conducted in 2020 due to COVID-19, all the first year passed candidates, both in March and supplementary, can improve their performance in IPE March 2021 examinations. The BIE has given similar provision to second year students also.
Classes have officially started for first year students since this January, while the final year students were asked to attend college with parents’ consent from November 2020.
