All set for Intermediate examinations

VIJAYAWADA

03 March 2020 20:07 IST

BIE makes elaborate arrangements for their smooth conduct

The stage is set for the conduct of the Intermediate Public Examinations from Wednesday.

Over 5.46 lakh first-year students will appear for the second language paper on day one.

Over 5.1 lakh second-year students will appear for the examinations from Thursday.

The examinations will be conducted in the morning session from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon at 1,411 centres across the State up to March 23.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Board of Intermediate Examination (BIE) for the smooth conduct of the examinations, and to ensure that no student is forced to sit on the floor.

Grievance redress system

The BIE has set up a control room that starts functioning from 8 a.m. on Wednesday to receive complaints and grievances from students and parents pertaining to the examinations and arrangements.

The aggrieved can either call 0866-2974130 or 1800 274 9868, or email at ourbieap@gmail.com, or text on WhatsApp to 9391282578.

All the examination centres will be under CCTV surveillance, and advanced cameras have been installed at sensitive centres from where live visuals will be streamed for viewing by the officials.

Also, the BIE has made it mandatory to the officials to open the question papers, make the draw of invigilators and seal the answer books before the CC cameras.

‘Know Your Seat’

The centre locator mobile application and ‘Know Your Seat’ feature available on the BIE (bie.ap.gov.in) website will help the students and parents locate their centres virtually and also know the exact location of their seat in the examination centre beforehand.

While the centre locator app is already available, the ‘Know Your Seat’ feature will be available in the hall-ticket download page of the website from 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the BIE is likely to rope in the village and ward secretaries concerned for the examinations at centres where there is a shortage of junior colleges and school staff, according to the officials.

Facilities such as drinking water, lighting, and ventilation in the examination halls, toilets, first-aid kits and ORS packets will be made available at all the centres.

Two Task Force teams, comprising two lecturers each per district, will be reporting malpractice cases and other issues online to the BIE.

District Examination Committee (DEC) headed by the Regional Inspection Officers will monitor the examinations in the district concerned.