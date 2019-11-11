Intermediate board to crack the whip on erring colleges

Officials of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) are planning to constitute a task force to verify amount of fee paid, courses offered, admissions, labs and other facilities in colleges. The committee will book cases against the managements for violations and breaking of rules.

The task force members will make surprise visits to the colleges and check recognition, students and staff particulars, buildings, courses being offered, facilities in classrooms and on the campuses, food and drinking water, timings being followed, medical amenities in colleges, tuition and examination fee and other particulars.

More than 3,000 Intermediate colleges are running in Andhra Pradesh, of which 750 were government and aided institutions. Many colleges are running classes against the rules and designed curriculum by adding courses violating the norms.

“We have received complaints on some institutions on violations. Some colleges are running branches without permission and are reportedly harassing the students and parents on fee collection,” said BIE Secretary V. Ramakrishna.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said the board officials recently inspected a few colleges and observed that the institutions were running with poor amenities.

Some colleges were collecting excess examination fees and harassing the students.

Violations

Some college managements were running classes violating the Andhra Pradesh Education Act, 1982. They were not following the rule of reservation in admissions and the Right to Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act or the Right to Education Act (RTE), 2009.

“The institute managements are offering coaching to the students for JEE, IIT, GATE and other courses along with Intermediate syllabus and violating the norms. BIE gave permission to the colleges to conduct classes for the curriculum of various streams of Intermediate education on the college premises, but not for other courses. But, the college managements were offering many other courses and were collecting exorbitant fees,” the BIE Secretary said.

Exam fee

As regarding examination fee, some institutions were collecting excess fees. Students are requested to pay fee online directly by logging into bie.ap.gov.in, after submitting their Aadhaar number.

The payment particulars would be automatically shared with the college management concerned.

“The last date for paying fee is November 15. Students or the parents can lodge their complaints through whatsapp No.9391282578, on any issue and their details will be kept confidential. No student should miss the examinations due to poverty. Action will be taken against the college managements if they collect excess fee and insult or harass the students,” Mr. Ramakrishna warned.