Intermediate advanced supplementary exams cancelled

VIJAYAWADA

10 July 2020 23:30 IST

Announcing that the conduct of Advanced Supplementary Examinations for six lakh students has practical and field level challenges, the State Board of Intermediate Education decided to cancel the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE), July 2020, and declared that all failed candidates who appeared for IPE March 2020, as passed in view of the coronavirus spread.

In a statement, Board Secretary V. Ramakrishna said Principals of all junior colleges should take note of the fact that all the candidates who appeared for the IPE March 2020 and failed would be declared as ‘pass’ by awarding pass marks in each of the failed subjects and they would be treated as compartmental pass as the Advanced Supplementary Examinations were cancelled.

The passed first year students of IPE March 2020 were permitted to appear for improvement in marks of first year subjects as per the BIE norms for IPE March/April 2021 (with the second year examinations) as a special case.

